Man arrested over security alert in Co Armagh

A man has been arrested amid a security alert in Co Armagh, police said.

A “number of suspicious objects” were discovered at a house in the Woodville Street area of Lurgan.

Some properties were evacuated in the security operation around the finds.

A 33-year-old man was arrested and is being questioned by detectives.

Chief Inspector Barney O’Connor said: “I would like to take this opportunity to thank the local people for their patience while we work to keep them safe.

“I understand incidents like this cause disruption and frustration, but our overriding priority will always be the safety of everyone in the community.

“I want to reassure the public that we remain committed to keeping people safe.”

SDLP Upper Bann MLA Dolores Kelly said 16 homes have been evacuated, describing the security alert as causing “significant disruption” amid the pandemic.

SDLP MLA Dolores Kelly (Liam McBurney/PA)

“This is causing major disruption for residents who have been forced from their homes, even more so given the pandemic conditions we’re currently living under,” she said.

“The alert is expected to continue for a substantial portion of the day and this will have a knock-on effect on traders in nearby Victoria Street. People in this community just want to get on with their lives free from this kind of senseless disruption.

“I would appeal to local people to be patient with police as they deal with the situation. No one wants to be in this position and the only people to blame are those responsible for these suspicious devices.

“I hope the incident can be dealt with as quickly as possible to allow residents to return to their homes safely.”