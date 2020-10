Three men have been arrested following the seizure of drugs worth over €57,000 in Dublin.

Gardai searched an apartment in the North Circular Road area of Dublin 7 at 2.30pm yesterday.

Heroin worth €49,000 and crack cocaine to the value of €8,500 was discovered and seized.

Three men, two aged in their 30s and one in his 40s, were arrested at the scene - they're currently being detained at the Bridewell Garda Station.