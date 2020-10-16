Man admits stealing clothes from Cork sports shop but denies pulling knife on staff

A Cork man who admits stealing clothes from a sports shop denied that he pulled a knife on a security officer who followed him out on to the street.

Sergeant Pat Lyons said the culprit allegedly said: “Come near me and I will knife you.”

The allegation was part of the outline of the circumstances given by the sergeant so that Judge Olann Kelleher could decide on whether to accept jurisdiction for the case.

The Director of Public Prosecutions had directed it was suitable for the district court. After hearing the outline, Judge Kelleher agreed.

Robert Cambridge, of 112 Comeragh Park, The Glen, Cork, appeared before the court today.

“On August 22, at Sports Direct in Blackpool Retail Park, there was a report of a theft and that the defendant left without paying for the goods," Sgt Lyons told the judge.

“A member of store staff followed him a short distance on to Dublin St where it is alleged that Robert Cambridge turned and said he had no money.

“It is also alleged that he produced a yellow-handled knife and said, ‘Come near me and I will knife you’,” Sgt Lyons said.

Frank Buttimer, solicitor, said Cambridge was pleading guilty to the theft on this occasion and a number of other thefts but denies the charge of producing a knife.

Cambridge, aged 30, did not apply for bail on the new charge brought against him by Garda Padraig Verling.

Judge Kelleher remanded him in custody to appear again at Cork District Court on October 23 by video link from prison.

Mr Buttimer asked for a copy of any CCTV alleging to show possession of a knife.