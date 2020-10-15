Man and woman arrested in connection to organised prostitution 

Thu, 15 Oct, 2020 - 21:08
Mairead Cleary

Two people have been arrested as part of an investigation into organised prostitution.

The man and woman are also being questioned in relation to the establishment of brothels and alleged suspected money laundering offences.

It's part of ongoing investigations by the Garda National Protective Services Bureau.

Both in their 40s and 20s respectively, are being held at a Garda Station in Dublin.

Chief Superintendent Declan Daly said the arrests were a significant development in the case.

"These arrests are significant in the ongoing investigations being carried out by the Garda National Protective Services Bureau into suspected organised Prostitution and the establishment of brothels throughout the jurisdiction."

The investigations concerned reflect An Garda Síochána’s ‘Victim Centred’ approach to tackling criminality of the nature suspected and its pursuit to keep people safe.”

