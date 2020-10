Gardaí seized €89,000 worth of suspected ecstasy and cocaine in Dublin yesterday.

At around 7.20pm, Gardaí conducted a search at a residence in the Woodford area of Clondalkin.

During the search, €71,000 worth of ecstasy and €18,000 worth of cocaine was seized.

A woman, aged in her 30s, was arrested at the scene and is being detained at Ballyfermot Garda Station.

Investigations are ongoing.