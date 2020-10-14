Detector dog Bailey discovers €38,000 of illegal drugs in mail centre

The drugs were discovered in parcels which originated from the UK, Spain and the USA.
The drugs were uncovered by Revenue officers with the assistance of detector dog Bailey during routine operations.

Wed, 14 Oct, 2020 - 10:40
Michelle McGlynn

Revenue officers seized 1.5kgs of various types of illegal drugs at Athlone Mail Centre yesterday.

The drugs, which have an estimated street value of €38,000, were discovered in parcels which originated from the UK, Spain and the USA.

The parcels contained herbal cannabis, ketamine, heroin, methamphetamine, MDMA and crack cocaine.

The packages were declared as items such as: t-shirt, sports phone case and bicycle gloves.

They were destined for addresses in Dublin, Galway, Sligo, Kilkenny, Louth, Meath, Wicklow and Kildare.

Investigations are ongoing.

