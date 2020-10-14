Less than half of people fear becoming a victim of crime - survey

Less than half of people fear becoming a victim of crime, according to a new survey.

The public perception of the seriousness of crime at a local level has decreased.

According to the 2019 Garda Public Attitudes Survey, 18% of people believe local crime was a 'serious' or 'very serious' problem down from 23% in 2016.

The survey of 6,000 people found that 55% of people do not worry about becoming victims of a crime.

Of those surveyed, 3% have a lot of fears about the level of crime nationally. Those who had been victims of a crime in the preceding 12 months were found to be more likely to worry about future victimisation of personal injury and property theft.

Of the 6,000 participants, 261 had been victims of crime with 30 saying they had been a victim of crime on more than one occasion.

When asked about how their case was handled by Gardaí, 61% said they were satisfied.

80% of the victims of crime involved in the survey reported it to the Gardaí.

The survey found satisfaction with An Garda Síochána at a high level with 80% satisfied with Garda services in local communities.

The majority (76%) agreed that Gardaí could be relied on to be there when needed.

Almost all respondents (97%) were of the opinion that sexual offences should be the top policing priority.

Human trafficking, illegal weapons and robbery featured highly across all demographics in terms of priorities for An Garda Síochána.

Deputy Commissioner Policing & Security, John Twomey, said it was very welcome to see that fewer people are concerned about crime.

"This is a testament to the hard work and effort by Garda personnel on a daily basis.

"The benefit of our approach of policing by consent and in partnership with communities can also be seen in that the public strongly believes we would treat them and others fairly and with respect."