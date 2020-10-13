Motorist crashed through toll barrier before ramming garda car, court told

A motorist sped from gardaí in Fermoy, Co Cork, failed to stop until he crashed through a toll barrier at Watergrasshill, and later rammed a Garda car, a court has heard.

The allegations were made by Garda Brian Murphy earlier today at Cork District Court where there was an objection to bail being granted to Stephen McCarthy (aged 27) with an address at Spring Lane halting site in Cork.

It was alleged that he was first seen driving at Ileclash, Fermoy, Co Cork, on September 14.

A blue light and siren was activated on the Garda car, indicating for him to pull in because the rear bumper was hanging off the car.

Gda Murphy said that what followed was a 17km drive where the defendant allegedly swerved between motorway lanes before crashing through a toll barrier.

It was further alleged that he crashed into a Garda car after first colliding with a wall.

Judge Olann Kelleher was told that gardaí came behind him and the defendant reversed his car into their car.

Sergeant Pat Lyons said this was a “very serious and significant event” and the prosecution was opposed to bail being granted to Mr McCarthy.

Judge Kelleher noted that it was alleged that there was dangerous driving, criminal damage, and driving while disqualified and without insurance.

“I will not grant bail,” said the judge.

Sgt Lyons said the Garda file was in the process of being sent to the DPP’s office.

Mr McCarthy was remanded in custody until October 27 and directed to appear in court by video link from prison on that date.