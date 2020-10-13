Man jeered Cork gardaí over their colleague's death, court hears

Gardaí were jeered about the death of one of their colleagues when they were dealing with a public order situation in Cork city.

Michael Bartold, who was living at an apartment at St Joseph’s Villas, Old Blackrock Rd, Cork, was jailed for four months when he pleaded guilty to engaging in threatening, abusive, or insulting words or behaviour during the incident in June.

Judge Olann Kelleher sentenced the defendant to two months in respect of the threatening charge and imposed a four-month concurrent sentence for a shoplifting incident and three counts of failing to appear in court for cases against him.

Sergeant Pat Lyons said the insulting and abusive comments were made at Summerhill North, Cork, on June 25.

Gardaí encountered the accused shortly before 3pm that afternoon. He was unsteady on his feet and unable to verbalise coherently.

“He then became abusive to gardaí, making several derogatory comments regarding their recently deceased colleague,” said Sgt Lyons.

The 35-year-old also pleaded guilty to stealing a Parker pen and a stamp at Easons on St Patrick Street on February 21.

Bartold had 57 previous convictions, including 11 for being drunk and a source of danger, one for engaging in threatening behaviour, and eight for theft.

Defence solicitor Eddie Burke said the accused had been living in Ireland since 2006 and had been in and out of the Simon Community.

“He had been doing extremely well recovering from a heroin addiction but, unfortunately, he had a slip and he fell back into homelessness," said Mr Burke.

"He is disgusted with himself for the slip. He is hoping to get help when in custody.”