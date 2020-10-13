Three women stabbed in separate incidents in Belfast

Officers said the three victims were attacked in separate incidents over the course of two hours.

Tue, 13 Oct, 2020 - 07:10
Alexander Britton, PA

Three women have been taken to hospital in Belfast with suspected stab wounds, police said.

Officers said the three victims were attacked in separate incidents over the course of two hours while walking along city streets.

The Police Service of Northern Ireland said the first incident took place on Ormeau Avenue at around 8.10pm on Monday.

A second attack was reported at around 9pm on Donegall Square West, followed by a third on University Road at around 10pm.

The victims’ injuries are not thought to be life-threatening.

Officers said a male suspect was riding a bike and have asked anyone with information to contact them on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.

