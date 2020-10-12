Man 'who shot at Cork gardaí' faces new dangerous-driving charges

Three new dangerous-driving charges were brought in the case against a 21-year-old man accused of firing shots from a pellet gun at a member of An Garda Síochána — striking his arm.

Detective Sergeant Kieran O’Sullivan charged Tommy Mannah with three new charges at Cork District Court today.

Those charges related to alleged dangerous driving at Old Youghal Road, Colmcille Avenue and Glanmire on July 3. The accused made no reply to any of the charges when cautioned.

Sergeant John Kelleher said the Director of Public Prosecutions had given directions for the case to proceed by indictment. The DPP also indicated that the accused man could enter a signed plea of guilty to charges at Cork District Court and be sentenced at Cork Circuit Criminal Court.

Defence solicitor Eddie Burke said a book of evidence would be required.

There was no objection to the accused man being remanded on bail.

Read More Suspected Shebeen premises searched by gardaí in three counties

Judge Olann Kelleher remanded Mr Mannah on bail until November 9. The defendant had been living at Military Road, Cork, at the time of the alleged offences.

As well as the three new charges brought against him today he already faced four charges.

He is charged with two firearm offences, including one that he had a firearm or imitation firearm with him when he unlawfully used a car at Military Road, and another that he used a firearm or imitation firearm for the purpose of resisting arrest by a member of An Garda Síochána on the M8 Northbound at Ballinahina, Rathcormac.

He is also charged with endangerment by driving a black VW Golf, and colliding with a barrier and creating substantial risk of death or serious harm at the toll plaza and taking the car without the consent of the owner at Military Road.

Det. Sgt O’Sullivan previously said gardaí received a call at 11.30pm on Friday, July 3, about a man breaking into a car and being in possession of a firearm.

“Gardaí attended the scene.

Tommy Mannah returned with an alleged handgun which he discharged in the direction of gardaí, hitting one member in the arm. He then got into the car and drove from the scene.

“He was signalled to stop and he failed. He discharged shots out the window of the car. He crashed through a barrier at the toll plaza.

“A stinger (device to puncture and disable a car) was placed on the motorway. Armed support unit members approached and identified themselves as armed gardaí. It is alleged that he discharged shots at the armed gardaí.

“A Tazer was discharged and he was successfully arrested. This was observed by a number of witnesses from gardaí at Military Road to the M8 motorway. Gardaí never lost sight of him during this."