€140,000 worth of suspected drugs seized in Cork and Dublin 

€140,000 of suspected cannabis has been seized following searches in Bantry, Co Cork and Dublin.

Gardaí said that five locations in Bantry and one in Dublin were searched in connection with the suspected importation, processing, and commercial sale of synthetic substances and controlled drugs.

They added that the search is related to similar operations conducted in Bantry in January 2020.

Gardaí said that the searches resulted in the seizure of around 7 kilos of suspected cannabis valued at around €140,000, subject to analysis.

In addition, a significant but as of yet unspecified amount of synthetic/psychoactive material has also been seized.

Gardaí said that as part of the operation, two men, both in their 20s, were arrested for suspected offences under the Misuse of Drugs Act and are currently detained under the provisions of Section 2 Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act 1996, at Bantry Garda Station.

Gardaí said that the multi-agency operation was led by Bantry District Drugs Unit, Cork West Divisional Drugs Unit, Store Street District Drugs Unit, and assisted by the officers from the Food Safety Authority of Ireland (FSAI), Customs, and the Environmental Health Service of the HSE.

Gardaí added: “As a result of an inspection at one of the premises searched, the authorisied officers of the Environmental Health Service served a closure order under the FSAI Act. Official control samples were taken by FSAI authorisied officers for analysis.”