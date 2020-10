A man who was arrested in connection with a major drug and guns seizure in Meath has been charged.

Gardaí seized approximately €958,800 of suspected drugs, €489,120 in cash, and three firearms with ammunition this week.

The man, who is in his 40s, is due before a special sitting of Dundalk District Court this evening.

Another person, aged in his 50s, who was arrested yesterday is still in custody at Trim Garda Station.

Investigations are ongoing.