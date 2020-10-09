Man arrested after drugs, cash seized

Man arrested after drugs, cash seized

The man remains in custody in Ashbourne Co Meath. File picture.

Fri, 09 Oct, 2020 - 22:30

A man in his early 50s has been arrested in connection with an enormous seizure of drugs and cash in Co Meath earlier this week.

The man, the second to be arrested over the seizure, is being held at Trim Garda Station in the Leinster county.

Gardaí had seized €959,000 worth of suspected drugs together with just over €489,000 in cash and three firearms during a search in the county on Tuesday, October 6.

One man in his 40s was arrested at the scene at that time. He remains in custody at Ashbourne Garda Station.

More in this section

Man arrested in Cork for €500k pension fraud over a 30-year period  Man arrested in Cork for €500k pension fraud over a 30-year period 
Scales of justice and Gavel on wooden table and Lawyer or Judge working with agreement in Courtroom, Justice and Law concept Bail denied to man charged with €40k cannabis haul in Cork
Gavel, scales of justice and law books High Court defers judgment on treatment of catastrophically injured boy to hear more evidence

Latest

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Sign up today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper

LOTTO RESULTS

Wednesday, October 7, 2020

  • 4
  • 9
  • 13
  • 22
  • 44
  • 47
  • 31

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices