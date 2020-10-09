Man arrested after drugs, cash seized

A man in his early 50s has been arrested in connection with an enormous seizure of drugs and cash in Co Meath earlier this week.

The man, the second to be arrested over the seizure, is being held at Trim Garda Station in the Leinster county.

Gardaí had seized €959,000 worth of suspected drugs together with just over €489,000 in cash and three firearms during a search in the county on Tuesday, October 6.

One man in his 40s was arrested at the scene at that time. He remains in custody at Ashbourne Garda Station.