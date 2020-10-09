Man 'exposed to toxic chemicals in home insulation' had 'raw, irritated voice box', court hears

A leading respiratory expert today told the High Court a man who claims he was exposed to fumes and toxic chemicals after spray foam insulation was installed in his home had a dreadful-looking and raw voice box when he examined him over a year after the alleged exposure.

Consultant respiratory physician Professor Conor Burke said Patrick Duffy had one of the most irritated larynx he had ever seen, and it was raw looking.

Mr Duffy has already told the High Court he had to move his family out of the dream home he had built by the sea in Donegal after the insulation was put in his main attic and sunroom four years ago. Mr Duffy, his wife Anita and their young daughter now live in a mobile home.

Mr Duffy has claimed he suffered damage to the airway tract and now coughs constantly and all three in the family became incredibly sensitised since to certain products.

Prof. Conor Burke told the third day of the hearing he first examined Mr Duffy in September 2017 a year after the insulation was installed in his home. He said it was such a dramatic story, he remembered it very well.

He said he carried out a fibreoptic bronchoscopy to examine Mr Duffy’s upper respiratory tract.

He told Mr Justice Kevin Cross it was one of the most irritated larynx he had ever seen and it was raw looking.

There was no question, he said, that Mr Duffy inhaled something which caused an acute inflammatory response.

He said he carried out a second fibreoptic bronchoscopy in March 2018 and the picture was worse than the first time. He said it was only too obvious Mr Duffy was not getting better.

“I said there is nothing more that can be done. I was honest with him,” he said. Professor Burke told the court he doesn’t see how that situation will change in the future.

Read More Man claiming toxic chemicals in insulation made him ill admits air quality report found his home habitable

Patrick Duffy, aged 45, Meenderryowen, Annagry, Co Donegal, has sued Brendan McGee trading as McGee Insulation Services, Largenreach, Downings, Letterkenny, Co Donegal, who was responsible for the installation and the application of spray foam insulation at the family home on February 18, 2016.

He has also sued GMS Insulations Ltd, Legga, Moyne, Co Longford which imports and supplies spray foam insulation material.

The spray foam insulation, it is claimed, was imported from outside the EU by GMS Insulations who supplied it to McGee Insulation.

It is claimed that Mr McGee reassured Mr Duffy that it was safe to remain in his home during the course of the installation process and immediately afterwards.

It is further claimed Mr Duffy was informed the product was entirely safe and did not give off any fumes and he was allegedly exposed to toxic chemicals.

The claims are denied by both defendants. Mr McGee further claims there was alleged contributory negligence on the part of Mr Duffy and claims Mr Duffy was advised to stay away from the house during the installation.

GMS Insulations contends if Mr Duffy did suffer injuries it bears no liability in law.

When the case was opened this week the court was told it was Mr Duffy’s case “a very noxious chemical” linked to the Bhopal disaster was allegedly used in spray foam insulation.

The case before Mr Justice Kevin Cross continues next week.