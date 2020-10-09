Man arrested in Dublin fatal road crash probe

Garda renew appeal for witnesses to Kingswood, County Dublin incident
The accident occurred on the early hours of September 21 in Kingswood in County Dublin.

Gardaí in Dublin have arrested a man in connection with a fatal road traffic collision last month.

The man is being detained in Clondalkin Garda Station under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984.

The incident occurred in the early hours of September 21 in Kingswood in County Dublin. Gardaí are continuing to appeal for witnesses. 

Anyone who was travelling on the N7 between Newlands Cross and Kingswood between the hours of 12.15am and 12.45am on the night in question is asked to contact gardaí. They are particularly keen to speak to drivers of HGVs and taxis who may have been on the route.

Any motorists who may have camera (including dash cam) footage that may assist in the investigation are asked to make it available.

Contact Clondalkin Garda Station on 01 666 7600 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.

