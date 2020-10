Gardaí in Dublin have arrested three men in relation to a shooting in Finglas, which took place on March 14.

Three men, two aged in their twenties and one in their forties were arrested in relation to the incident that occurred at Farlawn Road.

A teenager was left in a critical condition following the incident last spring.

The men are currently detained under Section 30, Offences Against the State Act 1939/98 in Ronanstown and Blanchardstown Garda stations.

Investigations are ongoing.