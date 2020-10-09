Gardaí in Cork arrest one man and seize €2,000 worth of crack cocaine 

Gardaí in Cork have arrested a man and seized €2,000 of suspected crack cocaine.

At around 3.30 pm yesterday afternoon, officers from the City Centre Policing Unit in Cork responded to suspected drug dealing in Fitzgerald Park.

Gardaí stopped and searched a man, who was aged in late teens and discovered nearly 50 deals of suspected crack cocaine.

The drugs will be sent to Forensic Science Ireland for analysis.

The man was arrested and brought to Bridewell Garda Station and detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984. He has since been released and a file will be prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions.