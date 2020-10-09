Gardaí in Cork arrest one man and seize €2,000 worth of crack cocaine 

Gardaí in Cork discovered nearly 50 deals of suspected crack cocaine worth €2,000 following a stop and search
Gardaí in Cork arrest one man and seize €2,000 worth of crack cocaine 

Gardaí in Cork discovered nearly 50 deals of suspected crack cocaine worth €2,000 following a stop and search. Image: Garda Press Office

Fri, 09 Oct, 2020 - 09:00
Mairead Cleary

Gardaí in Cork have arrested a man and seized €2,000 of suspected crack cocaine. 

At around 3.30 pm yesterday afternoon, officers from the City Centre Policing Unit in Cork responded to suspected drug dealing in Fitzgerald Park.

Gardaí stopped and searched a man, who was aged in late teens and discovered nearly 50 deals of suspected crack cocaine. 

The drugs will be sent to Forensic Science Ireland for analysis.

The man was arrested and brought to Bridewell Garda Station and detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984. He has since been released and a file will be prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions.

Read More

Robber jailed for snatching €200 from pensioner at ATM

More in this section

Aaron Brady3 Gardaí make arrests in connection with witness intimidation claims around Aaron Brady trial
PATRICK DUFFY Man claiming toxic chemicals in insulation made him ill admits air quality report found his home habitable
Woman seeks court permission to sue over holiday fall Woman seeks court permission to sue over holiday fall
#corkdrugsgardaicrack cocaine

Latest

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Sign up today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper

LOTTO RESULTS

Wednesday, October 7, 2020

  • 4
  • 9
  • 13
  • 22
  • 44
  • 47
  • 31

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices