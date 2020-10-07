'Lives saved' as gardaí seize firearms, drugs and cash

Gardaí believe they have potentially saved lives following a major firearms, cash and drugs haul in Co Meath.

Three handguns, including a semi-automatic, along with ammunition and two silencers were found in the cache in Rathfeigh.

And gardaí denied an organised criminal gang almost €490,000 in cash and seized almost €960,000 worth of drugs in an operation today.

Officers are investigating what gang the consignment belonged to, but early suspicions are suggesting a possible link to organised crime in Drogheda, where a violent feud continues to plague the area.

The swoop, based on intelligence gathered by the Meath Divisional Drugs Unit, targeted a business in the Rathfeigh area, just off the N2.

A man was arrested at the scene and is being questioned under drug trafficking legislation, which allows for up to seven days in detention, on applications to the courts.

A garda source said the seizure of handguns with ammunition and silencers "would likely have saved lives".

In a statement, Garda HQ said: “Gardaí have seized approximately €958,800 of suspected drugs, €489,120 in cash and three firearms with ammunition during a search operation in Co Meath on Tuesday, 6 October.”

It said the “intelligence-led operation” was led by gardaí attached to the Meath Divisional Drugs Unit.

They conducted a search operation at a business premises at Rathfeigh, County Meath, with assistance by the Eastern Region Armed Support Unit, the Garda National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau, the Customs Unit, the Garda Dog Unit and Gardaí from Ashbourne.

The location is north of the Dublin border and just 19km from Drogheda.

The statement said the following was seized:

Ecstasy, cocaine, cannabis and tranquillisers with a total estimated street value of around €958,800;

€489,120 in cash;

A semi-automatic handgun, two other handguns, ammunition and two silencers

The statement gave a breakdown of the drugs found: “During the course of the search, approximately €570,000 of suspected MDMA tablets, approximately €156,000 of suspected MDMA powder, approximately €140,800 of suspected cocaine, approximately €80,000 of suspected cannabis herb and approximately 6,000 suspected Xanax tablets with an estimated value of €12,000, were seized by Gardaí.

"In total, the suspected drugs seized have an estimated value of €958,800 (pending analysis).”

In relation to the firearms, it said: “Gardaí also recovered a Glock 9mm semi-automatic handgun, two Walter 9mm handguns, two silencers, and 75 rounds of 9mm Luger and Fiocci ammunition.

"These firearms will be sent to the Ballistics Unit for analysis.”

The statement said that a man in his early 40s was arrested at the scene.

He is being detained at Ashbourne Garda Station under the provisions of Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act, 1996.

It said that investigations were ongoing.

It was not clear yesterday which gang was behind the massive haul of drugs, with early indications it was not linked to organised crime outfits in either west or north Dublin, many of which have bases in parts of Meath.

There are suspicions it may be linked to one of the feuding gangs in Drogheda.