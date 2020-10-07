Gardaí in Cork interrupt alleged drug deal, seize €12k of suspected drugs and cash

Gardaí in Cork arrested two men and seized over €12,000 of suspected drugs and cash during an operation in Cork city yesterday.

Shortly before 10.30pm last night, Gardaí from the Cork City Divisional Drugs Unit saw two men involved in what was believed to be a drug transaction on Curraheen Road.

Gardaí then search the two men before seizing €8,000 worth of cocaine, €5,000 worth of cannabis herb, €100 worth of cannabis resin and €650 in cash.

Gardaí say that all of the suspected drugs will now be sent to Forensic Science Ireland for analysis.

The two men, aged in their late 20s and early 30s, were arrested at the scene and brought to Togher Garda where they are currently being detained under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act, 1996.