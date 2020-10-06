Derry woman, 61, critically ill after shots fired at her house 

A 61-year-old woman is critically ill in hospital after shots were fired at her home.

A number of shots were fired at the front of the house on the Bushmills Road in Coleraine, Derry on Monday night, according to police.

The woman, who was inside the property, was struck.

She was taken to hospital where her condition on Tuesday morning was described as critical.

The PSNI said detectives are working to establish a motive for the attack and to identify those responsible.

“Anyone who was in the area last night and who noticed anything that could assist the investigation, or anyone with any other information is asked to contact CID in Coleraine by calling 101, quoting reference 2174 05/10/20,” a PSNI spokesman said.

East Londonderry MP Gregory Campbell condemned the shooting.

“There will be fear and shock among all age groups, but especially amongst those in the older community and there will be anger of course that something like this can happen,” he told the BBC.

Sinn Fein MLA Caoimhe Archibald added: “No one wants to see reckless and very dangerous incidents like this in Coleraine.

“Those responsible have nothing to offer society and need to be taken off the streets and anyone with information on what happened should bring it forward to the PSNI.”