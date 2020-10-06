Woman due in court over Tipperary graveyard thefts

Gardaí have arrested and charged a woman in relation to thefts at a graveyard in Drangan, Thurles, in Tipperary that occurred on September 21.

During these thefts, personal items such as flower pots were stolen from various graves within the church grounds.

The owners of the various graves were identified and contacted by Gardaí, who commenced an immediate investigation.

Uniformed and detective gardaí from Fethard Garda Station conducted multiple enquiries which led to a suspect being identified.

Gardaí say they then carried out a search operation in Co Kilkenny on October 2 and arrested a woman, aged in her 40s.

A substantial amount of suspected stolen property, believed to have been stolen from the church grounds in Drangan, was recovered.

The woman was brought to Clonmel Garda Station and detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984.

She was later charged to appear before Clonmel District Court on October 27.