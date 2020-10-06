Woman due in court over Tipperary graveyard thefts

A substantial amount of suspected stolen property, believed to have been stolen from the church grounds in Drangan, was recovered from a property in Kilkenny.
Woman due in court over Tipperary graveyard thefts

Gardaí say that, as part of their investigation, a search operation was carried out in Co Kilkenny on October 2. A woman, aged in her 40s, was then arrested.

Tue, 06 Oct, 2020 - 10:11
Steven Heaney

Gardaí have arrested and charged a woman in relation to thefts at a graveyard in Drangan, Thurles, in Tipperary that occurred on September 21.

During these thefts, personal items such as flower pots were stolen from various graves within the church grounds. 

The owners of the various graves were identified and contacted by Gardaí, who commenced an immediate investigation. 

Uniformed and detective gardaí from Fethard Garda Station conducted multiple enquiries which led to a suspect being identified. 

Gardaí say they then carried out a search operation in Co Kilkenny on October 2 and arrested a woman, aged in her 40s. 

A substantial amount of suspected stolen property, believed to have been stolen from the church grounds in Drangan, was recovered. 

The woman was brought to Clonmel Garda Station and detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984. 

She was later charged to appear before Clonmel District Court on October 27. 

Read More

Young Cork man who 'takes law into his own hands' jailed for punching sister

More in this section

PSNI stock Derry woman, 61, critically ill after shots fired at her house 
Scales of justice and Gavel on wooden table and Lawyer or Judge working with agreement in Courtroom, Justice and Law concept Man stabbed to death after calling his teenage attacker a 'rat' during drug-row
Public health nurse who failed to keep proper records has registration cancelled Public health nurse who failed to keep proper records has registration cancelled
gardaicrimetheftstolen itemsplace: tipperaryplace: kilkenny

Latest

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Sign up today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, October 3, 2020

  • 9
  • 12
  • 15
  • 20
  • 23
  • 26
  • 1

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices