€440,000 worth of drugs seized in Dublin after search

Revenue has seized an estimated €440,000 worth of drugs in Clondalkin Co Dublin following the search of a home and business premises.

Conducted as part of an intelligence-led operation, 22kg of cannabis was discovered following the search.

Gardaí arrested a 46-year-old man as part of the operation and have detained him under Section 2 of the Drug Trafficking Act 1996 at Ronanstown Garda Station.

The man has since been released without charge and a file is being prepared with the Director of Public Prosecutions.

The joint operation took place last Friday with the Garda National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau and Revenue’s Custom Service participating.

The seized illegal drugs were discovered with the assistance of detector dog Scooby.

Scooby the detective dog who took part in the operation. Picture: Revenue

Revenue said the operation took place as part of ongoing joint investigations targeting the illegal activities of organised crime groups.

In a statement, Revenue asked businesses or members of the public with any information regarding drug smuggling to contact them in confidence on their confidential phone number 1800 295 295.