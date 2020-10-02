€2,000 worth of suspected cocaine seized in Cork city

Gardaí said the City Centre Policing Unit have been carrying out additional patrols in the college area’s focusing on suspected drug use and anti-social behaviour
€2,000 worth of suspected cocaine seized in Cork city

Friday, October 02, 2020 - 11:17 AM
Steve Neville

A man has been arrested after gardaí seized €2,000 of suspected cocaine in Cork city.

The incident occurred yesterday on South Main Street.

Gardaí said that as part of the policing plan during fresher’s week, the City Centre Policing Unit have been carrying out additional patrols in the college area’s focusing on suspected drug use and anti-social behaviour.

They added that as part of the operation, Gardaí stopped and searched a man on South Main Street at around 6pm.

The man was found to be in possession of €2,000 of suspected cocaine.

The man, aged in his 20s, was arrested and brought to Bridewell Garda Station.

He was detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984 and has since been released.

Gardaí said that a file will be prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions and the suspected drugs will be sent to Forensic Science Ireland for analysis.

