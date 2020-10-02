Sex offender stole bed linen from West Cork B&B before stealing accomplice's bank card

A convicted sex offender left his B&B without paying, also stole the bed linen, and then later stole his friend's bank card to withdraw €600.

Chris Morrisson, aged 23 and originally from Preston in England, and with a previous address at Ballingleara, Co. Leitrim, pleaded guilty at Bandon District Court to charges relating to dates last June in West Cork.

Garda John Lawton told Judge James McNulty that on June 18 last Morrisson and a companion booked into the MacLiam Lodge Guesthouse in Clonakilty.

The following morning B&B staff checked the room to discover both men had left without paying the €60 owed, and that they had also stolen bed linen worth €180.

Garda Lawton said the pair then went to Kinsale and stayed at the Friar Lodge Guesthouse.

Garda Lawton said on June 21 Morrisson's accomplice became an injured party when Morrisson stole his ATM card and used it on Pearse St in Kinsale to withdraw €600.

He then went into Centra and used the same card to buy goods and get cashback to the value of €125.

The court heard that Morrisson left Kinsale and Co. Cork, was later arrested on a separate matter and that he has been in custody since July 6 last.

Judge McNulty heard that when interviewed at Cloverhill Prison on July 23 last he made a full statement outlining his involvement in all matters in Clonakilty and Kinsale.

Garda Lawton said Morrisson had 12 previous convictions in the UK, the most recent being from May 2019 for a failure to notify authorities as to his movements as per his requirements as a sex offender.

He had also received a 20-month jail sentence in June 2017 for burglary and theft and a six-month jail sentence for deception. He was sentenced to six months in prison in June 2014 for a serious assault and at a different court the same year received a three-month sentence for battery.

Judge McNulty was also told Morrisson had five convictions for sexual offences from December 2013.

The judge said:

It sounds like he has an unsavoury record.

Legal aid was granted and Morrisson's solicitor, Macaire Adams, said he had arrived in Ireland in June last year and had been in a relationship with a woman he had known for a number of years in Carrick-on-Shannon.

He had been working in Sligo until last March and the relationship with his girlfriend ended last June, when he began travelling around the country, ultimately running out of money.

Ms Adams said Morrisson had had a difficult upbringing and had been in the care system in the UK since the age of five. She said he offered an apology for the offences he carried out in West Cork.

Judge McNulty said they were "low and mean offences", particularly with regard to the B&B staff who "took him at face value" and who had that trust betrayed.

The judge convicted him and sentenced him to 10 months in jail, six months of which is suspended for two years on condition that Morrisson keeps the peace and is of good behaviour, as well as a special condition that he remain out of Co. Cork.