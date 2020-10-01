Court hears Cork woman returned Mike Tyson book a week after stealing it

Mike Tyson’s autobiography was stolen from Eason’s by a woman who put it up her jumper and left without paying but a week later she returned to the shop with the book and apologised for taking it.

“Undisputed Truth: My Autobiography,” by Mike Tyson ended up costing the culprit a four-month jail term at Cork District Court today.

Judge Olann Kelleher imposed a total jail term of four months on 40-year-old Gillian Cullen for that offence, as well as other thefts and different charges.

Sergeant Gearóid Davis said that on Sunday afternoon July 28, 2019, Gillian Cullen entered Eason’s in Wilton shopping centre and was seen by the store supervisor select the book from a shelf and concealing it under her jumper and leaving without offering payment.

“On Monday, August 8, 2019, Gillian Cullen went back to Eason’s and returned this book and apologised to the store supervisor. The book was not suitable for resale,” Sgt Davis said.

Gillian Cullen of Elton Lawn, Bishopstown, Cork, pleaded guilty to that theft yesterday at Cork District Court.

She also pleaded guilty to another theft on November 11 last year when she stole an incense burner from Three Spoons at Market Parade, Patrick Street, Cork, and left with it in her handbag without paying.

On October 7, she stole €93 worth of cosmetics and left without paying at Boots in Wilton.

On July 31, 2019, she was threatening and abusive to Sergeant Aisling Murphy at the bus stop on Bishopstown Road. The defendant was approached in the first place because she was bleeding from her arm.

In the earliest incident to which she pleaded guilty today, Sgt Davis said she pushed a security officer to get out of Euro Giant in Wilton shopping centre after she had become threatening and abusive.

Frank Buttimer, solicitor, said the defendant had a very difficult start in life and was still on extremely strong medication. Sgt Davis said she had numerous previous convictions including 50 for theft.

Judge Kelleher said: “I appreciate she has some difficulties but I have to balance it with what is fair to people in the city trying to make a living.”