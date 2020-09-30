Cabinet approves bill to reform family justice system 

Development of sensible, comprehensive, and sensitive family law procedures, particularly for vulnerable families, will be central to new system, says Justice Minister Helen McEntee
Justice Minister Helen McEntee said the overall aim of the bill is to change the culture of the family justice system. Picture: iStock

Wednesday, September 30, 2020 - 14:50 PM
Mairead Cleary

Justice Minister Helen McEntee has said she is determined to reform the family justice system.

Ms McEntee has received Cabinet approval for the Family Court Bill, which will allow for the establishment of a district family court, a circuit family court, and a family high court, as divisions within the existing court structures.

Ms McEntee said the bill will lead to a more efficient and user-friendly family court, with a more streamlined system that provides for court procedures that support a less adversarial resolution of disputes.

Specialist knowledge and ongoing professional training in the area of family law would be required for judges appointed to the family court and special supports will be available for people with dealing the system.

Ms McEntee said the overall aim of the bill is to change the culture of the family justice system.

"The development of sensible, comprehensive, and sensitive family law procedures, particularly for vulnerable families, will be central to the new system," she said.

“The proposals in the general scheme of the Family Court Bill are a result of a broad consideration as to the best means of providing access to various family law mechanisms available to those families involved in private family law cases," she said.

