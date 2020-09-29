Boy sexually propositioned by man, 26, at Cork railway station

A 14-year-old boy was sexually propositioned by a 26-year-old man at Kent railway station in Cork and yesterday the man was given a 10-month suspended jail term.

Costica Hayes of St Vincent’s hostel, Anglesea Terrace, Cork, pleaded guilty to a sexual assault arising out of the incident at the railway station on July 6 last year.

Sentencing had been adjourned until yesterday to allow time for preparation of a probation report on the accused man.

After reading this background report Judge Olann Kelleher stated at Cork District Court that it would be in the interests of society and the defendant to impose a 10-month sentence suspended on condition that the accused would abide by the directions of the probation service for the next two years.

The judge also required Costica Hayes to participate in the Safer Lives programme.

Judge Kelleher said he would review the defendant’s progress with the probation service on December 8.

Frank Buttimer, solicitor, said in mitigation: “What he did on the occasion was a limited approach and it was immediately rebuffed. That was the end of the improper approach.”

The judge was told the approach was entirely verbal and nothing further occurred between the defendant and the injured party.

In effect, the defendant made the verbal proposition of a sexual nature to the 14-year-old, who went immediately to an office in the station and made a complaint. Gardaí were alerted and the defendant was ultimately charged and he pleaded guilty.