Gardaí arrest two men after car chase ends in collision 

Gardaí were called to a house in Heathfield Drive, Finglas at approximately 3.10am. Picture: File image

Tuesday, September 29, 2020 - 15:30 PM
Mairead Cleary

Gardaí in Dublin have arrested two men following a car chase that resulted in a collision.

Gardaí were called to a house in Heathfield Drive, Finglas, after receiving reports of shots being fired at a house in the early hours of this morning.

Officers along with Armed Support Unit, observed gunshot damage to the property.

Gardaí witnessed a car leaving the scene at speed and pursued the vehicle. The chase came to a conclusion after it collided with an official garda vehicle on the N4, Palmerstown. 

The two men who were in the car, one in his late twenties, the other in his mid-thirties, were arrested at the scene under Section 30 of the Offences Against the State Act, 1939. They were taken to a local hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

A technical examination of the house and the vehicle has been carried out. 

Gardaí are appealing for anyone with any information in relation to this incident to contact Finglas Garda Station on 01 6667500 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666111.

