Man arrested after doing 'a runner' during Kerry road-side drug test

340 suspected diazepam tablets discovered by Gardaí in Tralee following a checkpoint in the town.

Tuesday, September 29, 2020 - 09:26 AM
Mairead Cleary

Gardaí arrested a man in Kerry after he ran away while waiting for the results of a road-side drug test. 

Officers stopped a car in the Boherbue area of Tralee yesterday shortly before midnight.

The driver handed over a small quantity of suspected cannabis herb and complied with taking a roadside drug test.

However, as he waited for the results he ran off. After a short chase on foot Gardaí saw the man throw a small container of 340 suspected diazepam tablets worth approximately €700.

The man was arrested and brought to Tralee Garda Station where he is being held under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act.

The preliminary results from the roadside drug test indicated that the driver was also suspected of having cocaine, opiates and cannabis in his system. A further sample, and all of the suspected drugs, will be sent for analysis.

CAB freezes over €138k in Kildare raid

