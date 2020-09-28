Investigation into rape of teen in Mayo following 'definite line of inquiry'

Gardaí investigating the rape of a teenage girl in Co Mayo at the weekend are "following a definite line of inquiry".

The incident is believed to have occurred at a playground in the Lowpark area of the town.

Forensic investigators examined the scene.

Members of the public with information are asked to contact Garda in Claremorris on 094 937 2080 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.

Gardaí would like to hear in particular from people in the vicinity of the Square and Lowpark areas of Charlestown between 2pm and 8pm on Saturday.