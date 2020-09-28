Investigation into rape of teen in Mayo following 'definite line of inquiry'

The incident is believed to have occurred at a playground in the Lowpark area of the town.
Investigation into rape of teen in Mayo following 'definite line of inquiry'

Gardaí are appealing for anyone with information to come forward.

Monday, September 28, 2020 - 14:11 PM
Michelle McGlynn

Gardaí investigating the rape of a teenage girl in Co Mayo at the weekend are "following a definite line of inquiry".

The incident is believed to have occurred at a playground in the Lowpark area of the town.

Forensic investigators examined the scene.

Members of the public with information are asked to contact Garda in Claremorris on 094 937 2080 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.

Gardaí would like to hear in particular from people in the vicinity of the Square and Lowpark areas of Charlestown between 2pm and 8pm on Saturday.

Read More

Woman arrested following seizure of almost €12k of cannabis herb in Cork

More in this section

(FILES) This file picture taken on Octob Woman arrested following seizure of almost €12k of cannabis herb in Cork
Garda stock Gardaí appeal for information after rape of teenage girl in Mayo
PSNI stock Four arrested over attack on man in Antrim with metal bar
crimegardai

Latest

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Sign up today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, September 26, 2020

  • 5
  • 7
  • 8
  • 13
  • 18
  • 25
  • 26

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices