Gardaí appeal for information after rape of teenage girl in Mayo

Forensic investigators have examined the scene in the playground. Picture: Denis Minihane.

Sunday, September 27, 2020 - 16:57 PM
Ciarán Sunderland

Gardaí have appealed to the public for information after the reported rape of a teenage girl in Charlestown, Co. Mayo yesterday. 

The incident is believed to have occurred at a playground in the Lowpark area of the town. 

Forensic investigators have examined the scene. 

Members of the public with information are asked to contact Garda in Claremorris on 094 937 2080 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.

Gardaí would like to hear in particular from people in the vicinity of the Square and Lowpark areas of Charlestown between 2pm and 8pm yesterday. 

