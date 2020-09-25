Nearly €750,000 worth of drugs seized in Dublin and Wicklow

Six people have been arrested after drugs and cash worth €730,000 combined was seized in Dublin and Wicklow yesterday by Gardaí.

Just before 3pm Gardaí stopped a car at Rathnew in Co Wicklow and searched it.

Inside they found a suitcase with almost €600,000 worth of cannabis inside.

The driver, a 42-year-old man was arrested at the scene, and taken to Pearse Street Garda station.

After this seizure, another car was stopped, on the Walkinstown Road in Co Dublin where officers searched this vehicle as well and €85,000 in cash was seized.

A 46-year-old man was arrested there, afterwards, Gardaí began a third search, this time at a house in Dublin city.

They found small amounts of cannabis along with €45,000 in cash, one woman and three men who were in the house have also been arrested.

Investigations are ongoing.