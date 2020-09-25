Nearly €750,000 worth of drugs seized in Dublin and Wicklow

Nearly €750,000 worth of drugs seized in Dublin and Wicklow

Six people were arrested in connection to the drug seizures. Picture: Eddie O'Hare

Friday, September 25, 2020 - 18:35 PM
Ciarán Sunderland

Six people have been arrested after drugs and cash worth €730,000 combined was seized in Dublin and Wicklow yesterday by Gardaí.

Just before 3pm Gardaí stopped a car at Rathnew in Co Wicklow and searched it. 

Inside they found a suitcase with almost €600,000 worth of cannabis inside.

The driver, a 42-year-old man was arrested at the scene, and taken to Pearse Street Garda station.

After this seizure, another car was stopped, on the Walkinstown Road in Co Dublin where officers searched this vehicle as well and €85,000 in cash was seized.

A 46-year-old man was arrested there, afterwards, Gardaí began a third search, this time at a house in Dublin city.

They found small amounts of cannabis along with €45,000 in cash, one woman and three men who were in the house have also been arrested.

Investigations are ongoing. 

Read More

Covid-19: Dr Glynn urges public compliance with guidelines in Donegal and Dublin as 326 new cases confirmed

More in this section

Ryanair baggage handler 'expected to be blamed' for injury on duty, court hears Ryanair baggage handler 'expected to be blamed' for injury on duty, court hears
CC GARDA BRIEFING Irishman convicted of drug importation after hack of phones 
Scales of justice and Gavel on wooden table and Lawyer or Judge working with agreement in Courtroom, Justice and Law concept Man remanded in custody as gardaí in Cork investigate his identity

Latest

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Sign up today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper

LOTTO RESULTS

Wednesday, September 23, 2020

  • 2
  • 5
  • 7
  • 29
  • 38
  • 42
  • 27

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices