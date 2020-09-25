Man remanded in custody as gardaí in Cork investigate his identity

Gardaí are investigating the identity of a man who was remanded in custody for a further week today to allow this investigation to proceed.

Named as Tchotchou Samo, he appeared by video link from prison at Cork District Court today. He is in his mid-30s.

Defence solicitor, Máire O’Sullivan, said the matter had been going on since late August and she was unaware of any investigations taking place into his identity.

Judge Olann Kelleher said he would adjourn the case until October 2, with the accused to appear again at Cork District Court by video link from prison on that date.

Ms O’Sullivan said she would like to be informed on the next occasion what investigations had taken place into the defendant’s identity.

Judge Kelleher agreed that there should be answers to that question on the next occasion, particularly in light of the fact that he was in custody.

The defendant, whose address was given as 49 Orchard Court, Blackpool, Cork, is charged with engaging in threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour at Berwick Lane, Blackpool, Cork, on August 24.

He is also charged with resisting Detective Garda Mark O’Mahony in the execution of his duty at the same date and place.

The third charge against Tchotchou Samo is one of failing to produce a passport or identification papers to Det. Garda O’Mahony as required of a non-national under immigration law.