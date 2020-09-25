Man arrested in connection with Meath shooting

Gardaí investigating a shooting in Clonee Co Meath have arrested a man in connection with the incident.

Ashbourne gardaí arrested the man in his 30s this morning and are detaining him at Ashbourne station.

He is being held under Section 30 of the Offences against the State Act, 1939 and can be held for up to 72 hours.

The investigation relates to a shooting incident that occurred on May 25, 2020.

A man in his 20s was hospitalised after being shot.

He was treated at James Connolly Memorial Hospital for non-life threatening injuries.

The man detained this morning is the second arrest made in the investigation to date.