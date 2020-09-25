12-year-old settles case against children's hospital for €7.1m

A 12-year-old girl who, the High Court heard, has been left catastrophically physically compromised after an operation has settled her High Court action for €7.1m.

Ellie May Justice, who has Down Syndrome, had an operation at Children’s University Hospital, Temple Street, Dublin but has been left with a weakness of all four limbs and has to use a wheelchair.

The young girl, this week, settled her High Court action against the Children's Hospital, Temple Street over an operation carried out there in 2014.

Ellie May’s Counsel Declan Doyle SC with Jonathan Kilfeather SC told the court it was their case the operation should never have happened, and the young girl could have had a different operation.

Counsel said Ellie May had to have a series of operations between 2013 and 2014.

Liability, he said, was admitted in relation to the fourth decompression and fusion operation which took place at Temple Street Hospital.

The operation, counsel said, changed Ellie May’s life from being a fully able young girl with Down Syndrome and she is now catastrophically physically compromised.

Ellie May Justice, Brittas, Co Dublin had through her mother Josephine Justice sued Children’s University Hospital Temple Street Dublin.

There was it was claimed a failure in time to detect the girl’s post operative deterioration after her fourth surgery.

Major complication

Ellie May her side contended sustained a major complication following the fourth procedure of September 9, 2014 which it was claimed should not have been carried out.

Her neurological condition it was claimed deteriorated rapidly following her return to the ward and she required emergency surgery to remove a partly liquid haematoma within the wound. The haematoma was evacuated but she required ventilation for two days and was left with severe weakness of all four limbs.

Intensive care

She spent ten days in the paediatric intensive care after the operation. The court heard she missed two years of school after the operation.

Her father Keith Justice told the court the family were satisfied with the outcome “out of the unfortunate circumstances.”

Approving the settlement Mr Justice Kevin Cross said it was a good settlement and he wished the family all the best for the future.