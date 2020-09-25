Man arrested following seizure of €50k worth of drugs in Cork

Some of the suspected drugs and cash seized by Gardaí during the searches. Picture: Garda Info/Twitter

Friday, September 25, 2020 - 12:23 PM
Steven Heaney

A man has been arrested following the seizure of €50k worth of drugs in Cork yesterday.

As part of ongoing patrols targeting local drugs distribution networks, Gardaí from Gurranabraher garda Station stopped and searched a car in the Fairhill area of Cork city yesterday.

Cannabis herb worth €5k, and a sum of cash in excess of €12k were recovered from the car. 

The occupant, a man in his 30s was arrested. 

 

He was later taken to Gurranabraher Garda Station where he is currently being detained under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice Drugs Trafficking Act, 1996.

In a follow-up operation, Gardaí then searched an apartment in the Passage West area where a further quantity of cannabis herb worth €35k was recovered, along with a small sum of cash and drugs paraphernalia.

The drugs seized have been sent for analysis, and gardaí say investigations are ongoing.

