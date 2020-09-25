'Serious bunfight' ends in truce after court showdown

Peace has broken out between warring Cork and Dublin restaurateurs in what a judge in the Circuit Civil Court described as “a serious bunfight”, and by no means just a storm in a local teacup over name-calling.

Son of a Bun on MacCurtain St, Cork, travelled specifically to the capital fully prepared for a noon face-down with rival South Dublin café, Son of the Bun.

The court heard that hungry critters for miles around Son of the Bun on Old Bray Rd, Cabinteely, had been mistakenly sending orders to Son of a Bun chefs in Cork for delivery of hot hamburgers more than 200kms away.

Barrister Freddie Gilligan, representing the Cork-based restaurant, explained to the noon-listed hearing that the two businesses were involved in a trademark and passing-off dispute and the Cork restaurant was seeking lawful restraints against Son of the Bun using the name of Son of the Bun or any such similar logo.

The court was told that Son of a Bun had a loyal following in and beyond Cork, as far as Dublin, and had 6,300 followers on Instagram, 18,600 on Facebook, and more than 2,000 on Twitter.

He said that between May and June, the Cork-based Son of a Bun had received a number of pre-paid orders for hamburgers for collection.

Having been prepared, they had never been collected and customers had demanded refunds.

An investigation revealed that those who had placed the orders believed they had been dealing with Son of the Bun in south Dublin.

Mr Gilligan said there had been talks earlier this week which had led to the Dublin-based outlet agreeing to give sworn undertakings to the court.

Undertakings were given to remove all signage, hoarding, and images on social media and all online material under the style and title of Son of the Bun.