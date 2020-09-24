Men accused of murdering homeless man served with books of evidence

Pair charged with murdering 53-year-old who had been camping in Cork City
Tim Hourihane, who was found dead at the Mardyke in Cork last year.

Thursday, September 24, 2020 - 21:23 PM
Liam Heylin

Two men accused of murdering a homeless man at the Mardyke in Cork almost a year ago were served with books of evidence yesterday.

Detective Garda Lorna Healy served books of evidence on the two accused at Cork District Court.

Christopher O’Sullivan, aged 37, of no fixed address, and James Brady, aged 26, of Shannon Lawn, Mayfield, Cork, were charged with the murder of Timmy Hourihane at Mardyke Walk in Cork on October 13, 2019.

The 53-year-old homeless man died following an assault while camping in a green area in Cork City last year.

Mr O’Sullivan and Mr Brady both face the same murder charge. Additionally, Mr O’Sullivan, who is a native of Ballyspillane, Killarney, Co Kerry, also faces the charge of causing criminal damage to a tent belonging to the late Mr Hourihane at Mardyke Walk on the same date.

On the application of Sergeant John Kelleher, Judge Olann Kelleher sent the case forward to the present sittings of the Central Criminal Court.

Mr O’Sullivan and Mr Brady, represented respectively by solicitors, Frank Buttimer and Shane Collins-Daly yesterday, were remanded in continuing custody.

Judge Kelleher told both defendants that if they intended to rely on an alibi defence, they must give certain notices to the State on any witnesses they intend to call in that regard.

Mr Hourihane died at Cork University Hospital in the early hours of October 13 last year, having been rushed there by ambulance after being found with serious head and body injuries on the Mardyke.

Mr Hourihane was a familiar figure among the homeless in Cork, availing of services from a number of charities including Cork Simon,  St Vincent De Paul, and Cork Penny Dinners.

A former chef who worked in the UK, Mr Hourihane later returned to Ireland. He was a native of the Sheep’s Head peninsula in West Cork.

Mother with serious alcohol problems refused meaningful access to daughter

