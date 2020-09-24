'Concerned' Cork man withdraws complaint against his son

A 73-year-old man who told gardaí he was put in fear by his own son came to court to withdraw the statement of complaint against the young man today.

The accused appeared at a private sitting of Cork District Court by video link from prison. When the prosecution withdrew the case, Judge Olann Kelleher said the young man could be released from jail.

“Look after your father now,” the judge said to the young man.

The judge asked the pensioner why he was withdrawing his complaint against his son.

The man said: “I just feel it is the right thing to do. I am concerned about his welfare. He is on new medication and he is doing better now.

I don’t feel prison is the place for him. I believe his condition has improved.

And I am applying to lift the barring order. He did need help. He got help,” he said.

The elderly complainant told Sergeant John Kelleher he was not under any pressure to withdraw his complaint.

Case background

The background to the case was that a nurse at the Mercy University Hospital alerted gardaí when the defendant was awaiting psychiatric attention but walked out threatening to harm himself but also that his father would be “going before he was”.

He was later charged with putting his father in fear by breaching a barring order by putting his elderly father in fear.

Garda Jonathan Foley testified at the bail hearing earlier this month that he was on duty at the Bridewell when he received a call from a staff nurse at the hospital stating that the accused had made threats of harming himself and harming his father.

“The staff nurse said he was extremely depressed and suicidal but he said his father was going before he was,” Garda Foley said.

During the bail application the accused said he would never harm his father, adding: “I love my dad. He is the only friend I have.”