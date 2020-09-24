Father and son told stay away from West Cork as bailed on trespass charge

A father and son have been released on bail and asked not to return to West Cork apart from court appearances after being charged with trespass.

William O'Reilly Snr, and his son, also called William, of 52 Willow Bank Drive, Fairhill in Cork, are charged with trespass having allegedly entered a farm shed in Kilbrittain on Wednesday of this week.

Both men appeared before Bantry District Court where their solicitor, Flor Murphy, applied for bail.

Sgt Brian Harte told the court that the allegation was that the men had entered a property.

Gardai did not object to their release but said conditions would be required.

Bail conditions

Both men must sign on three times a week, on Mondays, Wednesdays and Saturdays, at Gurranabraher Garda Station and must reside at the address outlined in court.

Judge James McNulty also said that the men are to remain outside of West Cork apart from any future court appearances and until matters are concluded.

Mr O'Reilly Snr, 56, was released on his own bond of €550, which was produced in court, while his son, 33, was released on bail on his bond of €350, also produced in court.

Mr Murphy said his clients accepted the condition attached to their release on bail and that the men had the money in court as there was a communion due in the family house next week.

Judge McNulty was told that other charges may be brought in due course and Sgt Harte said a file was being sent to the Director of Public Prosecutions, with further instructions awaited.

The case has been adjourned until October 20 next in Clonakilty, for mention only.

A request was also made by Mr Murphy for legal aid on behalf of both men but Judge McNulty asked that a statement of means be provided before any decision on that was made.