Blarney man signs guilty plea to €700k money-laundering charge

Andrew McCarthy (aged 28) of Chalwood, Blarney, County Cork appeared at Cork District Court on the money-laundering charge. File image

Wednesday, September 23, 2020 - 17:02 PM
Liam Heylin

A Blarney man accused of laundering almost €700,000 in cash in 2017 has signed a plea of guilty to the crime.

Andrew McCarthy (aged 28) of Chalwood, Blarney, County Cork appeared at Cork District Court on the money-laundering charge.

The Director of Public Prosecutions had directed trial by indictment at Cork Circuit Criminal Court.

Frank Buttimer, solicitor, said the accused man was prepared to sign a plea of guilty at Cork District Court and have the matter sent forward to the circuit court for sentencing.

The charge faced by Andrew McCarthy states that on June 2, 2017, he did engage in converting, transferring, handling, acquiring, possessing or using the said property – the proceeds of criminal conduct, namely €696,466, being money credited to his account at Bank of Ireland, knowing or being reckless as to whether this money was the proceeds of criminal conduct.

The charge was brought contrary to the Criminal Justice (Money-laundering and Terrorist Financing) Act 2010.

On the application of Sergeant Gearóid Davis, the case was sent forward to next month’s sittings of Cork Circuit Criminal Court for a date to be set for sentencing.

Details of the background to the offence will be given at the time of sentencing.

A book of evidence is to be prepared in the case against a co-accused, relating to the sum of €10,000.

In that case, 37-year-old Jennifer O’Connor of 65 Killala Gardens, Knocknaheeny, Cork, is accused of money-laundering in respect of €10,000 on June 6, 2017. 

Defence solicitor, Diarmuid Kelleher, said she would be pleading not guilty to the charge.

