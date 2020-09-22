Man accused of producing hiking stick during Cork robbery

A new charge of producing a hiking stick in the course of a robbery was brought today against one of the three accused.

Garda Kevin Hastings charged Colin Costello with producing an article capable of causing injury, namely a hiking stick, during the alleged incident on December 7, 2019, at Pouladuff Rd, Cork City, where the victim was robbed of an iPhone7 and wallet containing cards and ID and was extensively injured.

Garda Lorna Healy previously charged Colin Costello, aged 23, with an address at 83 Fr Dominic Rd, Ballyphehane, Cork, with carrying out the robbery.

Sergeant Pat Lyons said the Director of Public Prosecutions had directed trial by indictment in the case. He said time would be required for preparation and service of a book of evidence.

Eddie Burke, defending, said a book of evidence would be required in the case.

Judge Olann Kelleher told Mr Costello he was on the same conditions of bail and adjourned the case until November 3.

Conditions require him to reside at the address on Fr Dominic Rd, keep a curfew to be home each night between 10pm and 6am, abstain from intoxicants, and have no contact, directly or indirectly, with the other defendants in the case. He was also required to be of good behaviour and keep the peace.

Garda Kevin Hastings said 24-year-old Manuel Ulian, of 14 Croaghtamore Gardens, Pouladuff Rd, Cork, was also due before Cork District Court in relation to the same robbery but had failed to appear. Judge Olann Kelleher issued a warrant for his arrest.

A third man previously had his case adjourned to another date.