Cleaner gets more time to raise €4k compensation after stealing from vulnerable Cork man 

Sentencing adjourned to December as judge says only way to avoid jail is 'if he pays back money in full'
Cleaner gets more time to raise €4k compensation after stealing from vulnerable Cork man 

The part-time cleaner admitted that he had taken the man's bank card.

Tuesday, September 22, 2020 - 17:26 PM
Liam Heylin

A cleaner has raised €2,000 compensation for a vulnerable 61-year-old man, living in sheltered accommodation, who he stole money from by repeatedly using his bank card.

Sentencing of the culprit had been adjourned until today for the accused to gather compensation.

Detective Garda Bríd Norris said over €4,000 was stolen in the course of the multiple thefts carried out by Zaldy Tan, of Summerstown Rd, Wilton, while working as a cleaner in a sheltered accommodation in Doughcloyne.

Frank Buttimer, solicitor, acknowledged that the case had been adjourned until today for payment of the compensation in full. However, he said the defendant has lost his job as a result of the thefts and that he had done very well to raise half of the amount.

Mr Buttimer asked for a further adjournment of sentencing so that the balance of compensation could be paid.

Judge Olann Kelleher said, “I will put it back just one more time.” 

Sentencing was adjourned until December 8.

Tan pleaded guilty to sample counts against him related to the multiple thefts from the injured party.

Sergeant Gearóid Davis said on the last occasion in Cork District Court that the accused was working as a cleaner at the time and that he repeatedly used the 61-year-old’s bank card to make withdrawals for his own benefit.

The part-time cleaner was interviewed by Det Garda Norris and he admitted carrying out the thefts over several months. There were 19 separate transactions in the period from August 2018 to February 2019.

Tan admitted that he had taken the card and used it with the PIN and then gave the card back after each transaction.

On the question of how the accused had access to the PIN, Mr Buttimer explained that Tan had done some errands for the injured party at an earlier stage.

Mr Buttimer said, “There was a family illness back in the Philippines. His father had no access to medical intervention. This was a choice of method to assist his family. He has lost his marriage, he has lost his job over this. He is 52. He is now effectively single.” 

Judge Kelleher said: “The one way he could avoid jail is if he pays back the money in full.”

Read More

Half of all parents want online safety taught to junior infants

More in this section

Law and justice concept Shortening brain-injured boy's life would be 'thin end of the wedge', court hears
Scales of justice and Gavel on wooden table and Lawyer or Judge working with agreement in Courtroom, Justice and Law concept Man accused of producing hiking stick during Cork robbery
Woman messaged friend she accused of rape: 'Drink is no excuse, you're dead to me' Woman messaged friend she accused of rape: 'Drink is no excuse, you're dead to me'
courtsplace: corkperson: zaldy tan

Latest

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Sign up today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, September 19, 2020

  • 12
  • 14
  • 16
  • 21
  • 40
  • 47
  • 18

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices