Cleaner gets more time to raise €4k compensation after stealing from vulnerable Cork man 

A cleaner has raised €2,000 compensation for a vulnerable 61-year-old man, living in sheltered accommodation, who he stole money from by repeatedly using his bank card.

Sentencing of the culprit had been adjourned until today for the accused to gather compensation.

Detective Garda Bríd Norris said over €4,000 was stolen in the course of the multiple thefts carried out by Zaldy Tan, of Summerstown Rd, Wilton, while working as a cleaner in a sheltered accommodation in Doughcloyne.

Frank Buttimer, solicitor, acknowledged that the case had been adjourned until today for payment of the compensation in full. However, he said the defendant has lost his job as a result of the thefts and that he had done very well to raise half of the amount.

Mr Buttimer asked for a further adjournment of sentencing so that the balance of compensation could be paid.

Judge Olann Kelleher said, “I will put it back just one more time.”

Sentencing was adjourned until December 8.

Tan pleaded guilty to sample counts against him related to the multiple thefts from the injured party.

Sergeant Gearóid Davis said on the last occasion in Cork District Court that the accused was working as a cleaner at the time and that he repeatedly used the 61-year-old’s bank card to make withdrawals for his own benefit.

The part-time cleaner was interviewed by Det Garda Norris and he admitted carrying out the thefts over several months. There were 19 separate transactions in the period from August 2018 to February 2019.

Tan admitted that he had taken the card and used it with the PIN and then gave the card back after each transaction.

On the question of how the accused had access to the PIN, Mr Buttimer explained that Tan had done some errands for the injured party at an earlier stage.

Mr Buttimer said, “There was a family illness back in the Philippines. His father had no access to medical intervention. This was a choice of method to assist his family. He has lost his marriage, he has lost his job over this. He is 52. He is now effectively single.”

Judge Kelleher said: “The one way he could avoid jail is if he pays back the money in full.”