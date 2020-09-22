Five to be tried for murder of Irish teenager in Australia

Three men charged with the murder of an Irish teenager in Australia are to stay behind bars until their trial date has been set.

Cian English, 19, originally from Bullock Park in Carlow Town, but who was living in the eastern Brisbane suburb of Hawthorne, suffered traumatic injuries when he fell from a fourth-floor balcony at the View Pacific resort in Surfer's Paradise at around 3.15am on Saturday, May 23 during a robbery at an apartment party where it is alleged three men, already charged with his murder, were high on prescription drugs.

The family of Cian English, who fell to his death while trying to escape during an alleged armed robbery on the Gold Coast, have asked for candles to be lit for their "hero". #9Newshttps://t.co/cSJdFKe9z1 — 9News Gold Coast (@9NewsGoldCoast) May 28, 2020

The teenager fell to his death attempting to escape the knife-wielding robbers but tragically fell from the fourth-floor balcony. The teenager was living with his parents Siobhán and Vinny and older brother Dylan.

The family left Ireland 15 years ago and moved first to the Caribbean where Cian’s father worked for Digicel before settling in Brisbane in 2011.

The three accused Jason Ryan Knowles, 22, Hayden Paul Kratzmann, 20, and Lachlan Paul Soper-Lagas, 18 along with two girls, who are minors, will re-appear before Southport Magistrates Court on October 27 when a trial date will be set, according to a police spokesperson.

All five are charged with murder, stealing, robbery, torture, and deprivation of liberty.

The teenager’s ashes were laid to rest, in St Mary’s cemetery, Leighlinbridge, Co Carlow, in June.