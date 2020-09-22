Five to be tried for murder of Irish teenager in Australia

Cian English fell to his death attempting to escape knife-wielding robbers
Five to be tried for murder of Irish teenager in Australia

Cian English fell to his death when he was being robbed at knifepoint following an apartment party where it is alleged three men, already charged with his murder, were high on prescription drugs. 

Tuesday, September 22, 2020 - 10:26 AM
Sarah Slater

Three men charged with the murder of an Irish teenager in Australia are to stay behind bars until their trial date has been set.

Cian English, 19, originally from Bullock Park in Carlow Town, but who was living in the eastern Brisbane suburb of Hawthorne, suffered traumatic injuries when he fell from a fourth-floor balcony at the View Pacific resort in Surfer's Paradise at around 3.15am on Saturday, May 23 during a robbery at an apartment party where it is alleged three men, already charged with his murder, were high on prescription drugs. 

The teenager fell to his death attempting to escape the knife-wielding robbers but tragically fell from the fourth-floor balcony. The teenager was living with his parents Siobhán and Vinny and older brother Dylan. 

The family left Ireland 15 years ago and moved first to the Caribbean where Cian’s father worked for Digicel before settling in Brisbane in 2011.

The three accused Jason Ryan Knowles, 22, Hayden Paul Kratzmann, 20, and Lachlan Paul Soper-Lagas, 18 along with two girls, who are minors, will re-appear before Southport Magistrates Court on October 27 when a trial date will be set, according to a police spokesperson.

All five are charged with murder, stealing, robbery, torture, and deprivation of liberty.

The teenager’s ashes were laid to rest, in St Mary’s cemetery, Leighlinbridge, Co Carlow, in June.

Read More

Two girls remanded in custody following murder of Irish teen Cian English in Australia

More in this section

GardaCocaineSeizureDublin.jpg Two charged, one arrested as Gardaí seize €245k worth of cocaine at Dublin Airport
Scales of justice and Gavel on wooden table and Lawyer or Judge working with agreement in Courtroom, Justice and Law concept Man's explanation for breaking into car 'far-fetched', judge says
Courts of Criminal Justice, Dublin Man acquitted of abusing his two young nieces in the 1970s
crimeaustraliacarlowmurderplace: australiaplace: brisbaneplace: carlow

Latest

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Sign up today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, September 19, 2020

  • 12
  • 14
  • 16
  • 21
  • 40
  • 47
  • 18

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices