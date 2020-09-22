Two charged, one arrested as Gardaí seize €245k worth of cocaine at Dublin Airport

Gardaí at the airport, assisted by personnel from the Garda National Immigration Bureau (GNIB) and Customs Officers, seized the large quantity drugs yesterday evening.
Tuesday, September 22, 2020 - 10:13 AM
Steven Heaney

A man and a woman have been charged, and a second man has been arrested, following the seizure of €245,000 worth of cocaine in Dublin Airport.

At around 7.50pm, customs officers alerted gardaí that they had detained three passengers who arrived on a flight from mainland Europe earlier that day on suspicion of drug-trafficking. 

The passengers - two men and a woman, all aged in their 20s - had ingested a combined 280 pellets of suspected cocaine, worth €245,000.

The drugs are now being analysed.

All three passengers were arrested and taken to Ballymun Garda Station, where they are currently being detained under Section 2 of the Drug Trafficking Act 1996.

The woman and one of the arrested men have since been charged in relation to the seizure.

They are due to appear before the Criminal Courts of Justice at 10.30am this morning. 

Gardaí say other male remains in custody.

