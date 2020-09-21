Man's explanation for breaking into car 'far-fetched', judge says

Far-fetched was how a judge described a man’s explanation for breaking into a car — he claimed that he was without his keys and mistook the car for his own.

Christopher Judge of 28 Lower Fairhill, Cork, offered that explanation through his solicitor for the break-in. Frank Buttimer, solicitor, said Judge had drink taken at the time when he damaged someone else’s car, mistaking it for his own.

“It was reckless rather than intentional. He co-operated with gardaí. He is pleading guilty. He apologises for his error,” Mr Buttimer said.

Judge Olann Kelleher said, “I find it impossible to believe that it was an error.

I think it is far-fetched.

Mr Buttimer said maybe the guards could have checked out the explanation and seen a similar car of the same colour in the area at the relevant time.

But the solicitor said the defendant accepted that: “The guards have enough to be doing.”

Judge Olann Kelleher said the accused man, Christopher Judge, could do 140 hours of community service instead of four months in prison.

Sergeant John Kelleher said gardaí investigated the matter when they received a report of a man acting suspiciously near parked cars at Westgrove, Douglas, Cork, on September 17, 2019.

When the defendant was stopped and searched he had the rubber rim from a car window in his pocket. When they checked cars in the area they found one of them had been damaged by the removal of this item.

As well as previous drug convictions, he had one for causing criminal damage.