Man arrested during protest in Dublin

A man has been arrested in relation to a public order matter during a protest in Dublin today.

Around 100 people took part in anti-lockdown and anti-mask rallies in the capital.

Gardaí said in a statement that the man was arrested “during the protest as it was on O'Connell Bridge”.

They added: “The man remains in Garda custody at this time.

“Two other persons details were obtained also and a file will be prepared for the DPP in relation to offences under the Public Order Act.”

Dublin is currently at Level 3 of the Government’s Living with Covid-19 plan.

Earlier today, it was announced that there are 274 new cases of Covid-19 in Ireland, with 166 of them in Dublin.