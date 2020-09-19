Gardaí renew appeal for information following death of homeless man in Dublin

Gardaí are urging anyone who was in the area from the South Circular Road/Suir Road junction to Rialto village between 9am last Sunday and 5:30am on Monday morning to contact them. File Picture

Saturday, September 19, 2020 - 08:07 AM
Digital Desk staff

Gardaí have renewed their appeal for information following the murder of a homeless man in Dublin.

The body of the victim, aged in his 40s, was found in a laneway off Madison Road in Kilmainham on Monday.

A 16-year-old boy was arrested and charged in connection with the man's death.

Gardaí are urging anyone who was in the area from the South Circular Road/Suir Road junction to Rialto village between 9am last Sunday and 5:30am on Monday morning to contact them.

Anyone with dashcam or mobile phone footage is also being encouraged to come forward.

