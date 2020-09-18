Cork teen accused of assaulting another boy complains about case 'delay'

The 17-year-old accused faces two counts arising out of the incident in Carrigaline on Saturday, July 4, where another 17-year-old received serious injuries in the stabbing. Picture: iStock

Friday, September 18, 2020 - 17:09 PM
Liam Heylin

A 17-year-old accused of assaulting and robbing another teenager in an attack that was videoed and circulated on social media complained through his solicitor of a delay in his case at the Children’s Court in Cork today.

Defence solicitor Eugene Murphy said he would be applying to have the case struck out on the next occasion if directions were not available from the Director of Public Prosecutions.

Inspector Gary McPolin said it was a relatively new case and that the incident at the centre of it only dated back to July.

Judge Mary Dorgan adjourned the case until October 23 with the accused remanded on continuing bail.

The 17-year-old accused, who cannot be named because he is a juvenile, faces two counts arising out of the incident in Carrigaline on Saturday, July 4, where another 17-year-old received serious injuries in the stabbing.

Judge Mary Dorgan remanded the accused on the same bail conditions including that he stay off social media and that he not have any contacts with three named friends. 

He is also required to sign on three times a week at the garda station which is in the locality of his residence and to stay out of the Carrigaline/Douglas/Blackrock area.

It was widely reported last month that a demand was first made from the victim for €2, that he was then stabbed with a broken bottle, and that this was video-recorded and posted on social media.

